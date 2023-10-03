BarnBridge (BOND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.20 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00008230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $21.14 million and $2.20 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,320,827 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

