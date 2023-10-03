Flow Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Flow has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and approximately $40.95 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,456,068,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

