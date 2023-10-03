Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.40 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00006113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $31.40 million and $1,078.13 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.68067411 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,024.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

