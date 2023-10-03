SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.28 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $109.28 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,979,352,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

