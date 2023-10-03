PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. PARSIQ has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $869,275.10 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.



PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

