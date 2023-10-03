Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $19.81 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Metahero has a market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $413,597.44 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

