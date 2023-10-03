Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $385.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.80. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

