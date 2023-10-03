Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $260.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $258.83 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

