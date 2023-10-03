Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

