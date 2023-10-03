Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

