Columbus Macro LLC Sells 656 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 73,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 55,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Nucor by 2,806.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

