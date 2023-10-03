Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

