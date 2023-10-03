FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Position Increased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

