Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

