iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

