Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.