Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

CB opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $181.23 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

