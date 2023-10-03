Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after buying an additional 418,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

