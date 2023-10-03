The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Progressive stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

