Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

