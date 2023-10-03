Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

