Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.