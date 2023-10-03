First Command Bank Has $43,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

