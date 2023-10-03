Private Ocean LLC Takes $48,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average is $156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

