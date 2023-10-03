1,715 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after purchasing an additional 210,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,238,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 319,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.