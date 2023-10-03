Private Ocean LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $418,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

