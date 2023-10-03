Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 565 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

