First Command Bank Acquires 186 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after buying an additional 718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMware

VMware Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.