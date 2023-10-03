Private Ocean LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

