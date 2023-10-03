Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $288,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE VLO opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.