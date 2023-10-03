Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,502,170 shares of company stock worth $26,295,083. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.4 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

