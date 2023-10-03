First Command Bank Buys Shares of 701 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.