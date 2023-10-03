CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

