Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 201.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

