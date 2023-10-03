Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 938 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $6,214,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.42. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

