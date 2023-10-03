Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Decreased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,970,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,570,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

