Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.17% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDIV. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of WDIV opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

