Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

