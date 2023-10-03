Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.00. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

