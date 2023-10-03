Brown Financial Advisory Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

