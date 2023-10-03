Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $722,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 431.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ING Groep by 64.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,427 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE ING opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
