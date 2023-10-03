Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 273,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,112,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,201,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,560,000 after acquiring an additional 186,967 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

