Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

LLY stock opened at $534.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The stock has a market cap of $507.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.