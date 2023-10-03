U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

