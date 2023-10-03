Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

