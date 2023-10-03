Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

