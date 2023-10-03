Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.