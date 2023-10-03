Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 263.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

