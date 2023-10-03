Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

VZ opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.