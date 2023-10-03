Conning Inc. Sells 410 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

